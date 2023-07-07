Create New Account
The IRS Teams up with the ATF.
Political Crime Exposed
Just heard some alarming news, about the ATF joining up with the IRS to try and do several illegal things at once. Listen to the video and whatever you do?  DO NOT GIVE UP YOUR GUNS.

If they disarm this country, we’ll all then be slaves. Their will not be no way out, at that point everyone! 
You better get right with God, and pray it doesn’t ever have to come to using your 2nd amendment rights to protect and save this Great Nation … NEVER GIVE UP YOUR GUNS… 


