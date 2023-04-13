Come--Not to Destroy Men's Lives But to Save-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 12 2023

II Kings 1:10

Luke 9:44-56



Contrast the Law with Grace and Truth, and Remember This: Grace and Truth Is Come by Jesus Christ. Such Compassion, Such Grace, Jesus Showed So Patiently, Tirelessly, to Crowds and to Individuals When He Walked Among Us and He Is Still the Answer Now. Christians Are Notably People of the Book and People of the Person of Christ Jesus. Two Particular Pleas for Prayer Coming from the British Isles.

