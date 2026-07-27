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The Fall of America: Dumitru Duduman 07/27/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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This is the Testimony of Dumitry Duduman. He was brutally tortured protecting the work of the Lord, and God gave him a message for America. The Angel Gabriel told him, “The Fall of America will start with an internal revolution in America, started by the communists. Some of the people will start fighting against the government. The government will be busy with internal problems. Then, from the oceans, Russia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Central America, Mexico, and two other nations which I cannot remember, will attack! The Russians will bombard the nuclear missile silos and America will burn.” The nuclear missiles will land in California, Las Vegas, New York, and Florida.

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