Air Force 'duped' into releasing Republicans' service records
32 views
source: https://youtu.be/EgWCzK2ohyE
Continuing President Trump’s legacy to the future
YOU'VE BEEN SELECTED TO GET YOUR VERY OWN TRUMP BUCKS TODAY!!!
It makes the PERFECT Gift for Patriots who support Donald Trump!
An excellent collectible item to honor President Trump's legendary legacy.
If you're seeking a gift that will be adored by everyone—and 74 million Americans support Trump—then this is it.
Enjoy these Commemorative Trump Bucks bills with perfect comfort knowing that there is a 60-day money-back guarantee. So, if you're dissatisfied, you'll get a complete refund right away.
This item is a commemorative Trump Bucks Bill produced by Trump 2024 campaign backers.
Exceptional foil with a deep emboss and a portrait of Donald Trump as US president. In no way should it be viewed as an investment opportunity. Grab This Deal: http://bit.ly/3KyrqLn
Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsrussiawarusaukrain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos