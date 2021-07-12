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Soluções para a PRIVACIDADE em jardins e obras de construção usando a malha_rede OBAMALLA®
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10 views • July 12, 2021
A malha OBAMALLA é econômica e se instala rapidamente nos portões, grades ou cercas proporcionando privacidade por ofuscar a visão para o lado oposto. Essa malha/rede para privacidade também atua como quebra-vento e evita que a sujeira ou animais da rua possam passar.
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