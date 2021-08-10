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'The Devil’s Advocate' (1997) Predictive Programming of Donald Trump and COVID-19 [10.08.2021]
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70 views • August 10, 2021
What Is the Sun's 'Corona'?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+the+sun%27s+corona&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Trump is controlled opposition you TWIT! Politics is staged theater for
Dumb people!
This is just one way in which Trump was Pre-programmed into culture to
show us he would be POTUS and there would be a FLU OUTBREAK during his
presidency.
The Devil's Advocate (1997) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118971/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Devil%27s_Advocate_(1997_film)
A Current Conspiracy ACC
964 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MuAfH7tBYCnv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/acurrentconspiracyacc/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+the+sun%27s+corona&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Trump is controlled opposition you TWIT! Politics is staged theater for
Dumb people!
This is just one way in which Trump was Pre-programmed into culture to
show us he would be POTUS and there would be a FLU OUTBREAK during his
presidency.
The Devil's Advocate (1997) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118971/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Devil%27s_Advocate_(1997_film)
A Current Conspiracy ACC
964 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MuAfH7tBYCnv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/acurrentconspiracyacc/
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