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PROPHECIES - The FINGERPRINT of God
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253 views • June 04, 2022
The Prophecies in the Holy Bible prove that it is a Supernatural book written outside of Space - Time. God enterred TIME-SPACE as Jesus the Incarnate (Son). Jesus is NOT another SOUL or personage of the Catholic TRINITY ... but rather the SOUL of the ONE Creator God, Jesus the FATHER come in the flesh.
(Written 700BC): Is. 9:6 For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.
(Written 700BC): Is. 9:6 For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.
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