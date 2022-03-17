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Ultimate Race War: Could White Rhodesians have survived outnumbered 30:1?
History Reviewed
History Reviewed
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25 views • March 17, 2022
In this video we will look at a scenario that, in theory is totally IMPOSSIBLE to survive. We will explore a hypothetical scenario that I have pondered for a number of years, regarding whether there was a method whereby we Rhodesians could perhaps have survived against the Blacks who were armed by the Russians and Chinese.

All Rhodesian military officers, in their writings, said that there was "no military solution" to the Rhodesian problem.

In this video we will explore a situation that, in theory, seems to be impossible to survive.

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russiablackswarchineserebellionsmithrussianswhitesrhodesiaudi
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