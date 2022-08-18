One World Order, One World Taxation, One World Money 08/18/2022

People think the New World Order is just a conspiracy, but it’s not. Today Terry Sacka gets into actual details of who is behind it, what the objectives are for these people, and that this is the mindset of the Leaders of the World.

#blackrock #oneworldorder #Jimreckards #oneworldcurrency

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