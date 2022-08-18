One World Order, One World Taxation, One World Money 08/18/2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People think the New World Order is just a conspiracy, but it’s not. Today Terry Sacka gets into actual details of who is behind it, what the objectives are for these people, and that this is the mindset of the Leaders of the World.
#blackrock #oneworldorder #Jimreckards #oneworldcurrency
Visit us online at:http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
EMP Shields:http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112