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Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 3: How To Stop Vaccine Passports In 2022
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12 views • March 14, 2022
JANUARY 6, 2022 Making banking decisions is vital in these times. On this week’s “Financial Rebellion,” Catherine Austin Fitts and Carolyn Betts share ways to localize your banking decisions. Starting the conversation begins with normalizing financial discourse and involves identification of your investment sources. Your financial choices have potential to change the course of politics.
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
JANUARY 6, 2022
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
JANUARY 6, 2022
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