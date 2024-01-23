Manchester The Night of the Bang - Part 3

Richard D. Hall will be appearing at a High Court hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand, London, WC2A 2LL on Monday 29th January 2024, starting at 2pm, and time allowed is 2 hours and 30 minutes. The hearing will be heard in a court room, although which court room has not yet been decided.The hearing is for a summary judgment application submitted by the Claimants - who claim they were injured in the Manchester Arena bomb attack. Their application to the court has been made in order to attempt to prevent all of Richard D. Hall's evidence about the alleged bombing being heard at a future trial. The basis of this, is that they claim that his evidence would have no chance of success at a trial, because they claim that the truth about the Manchester Arena bombing was already established by a public inquiry. He will be opposing the application at the hearing, in order to get his evidence heard. It is expected a decision will be made by the judge at the end of the hearing. The main part of the claim is that the opinions expressed in Richard D. Hall's book and films about the Manchester Arena incident amount to a harassment of them, and they are seeking damages of £50,000 and an injunction against his published work.



If anyone wants to attend, there are seats, but limited to a certain number, and they are allocated on a first come basis. Please dress well if you are coming to support, please do not speak in the court room and do not try to record the hearing.



