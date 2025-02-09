How to Update All Windows Software with One Command | Winget (Windows Package Manager)

Want to keep all your Windows software up to date effortlessly? In this video, I'll show you how to use Winget, the Windows Package Manager, to upgrade all your installed apps with a single command.

0:00- Intro/Explanation

1:14- Check if WinGet is installed

2:35- Install WinGet manually

6:15- See list of all the software installed on your system

7:48- Check for software updates

8:13- Update a specific software

9:32- Update all your installed software with 1 command!

11:17- Search software

14:15- How to install software with WinGet

14:56- Remove a software completely?