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Facial Recognition: Law Enforcement Misleads as Public Debate Rages On
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344 views • August 21, 2019
A growing public debate about the use of facial recognition surveillance in Detroit, New York, and California gives some insight on what to expect everywhere this technology is launched.
Path to Liberty: August 21, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Detroit Mayor Misleads Public About Facial Recognition as Debate Over Spy-Program Rages
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/08/13/detroit-mayor-misleads-public-about-facial-recognition-as-debate-over-spy-program-rages/
Facial-recognition technology flagged 26 California lawmakers as criminals. This bill to ban the tech is headed to the Senate
https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/13/tech/facial-recognition-body-cameras-bill-california-trnd/index.html
Is This The Guy?
https://theappeal.org/is-this-the-guy/
‘It's techno-racism’: Detroit is quietly using facial recognition to make arrests
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/16/its-techno-racism-detroit-is-quietly-using-facial-recognition-to-make-arrests
Detroit chief defends facial recognition technology after Tlaib criticism
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/20/detroit-chief-defends-facial-recognition-technology-after-tlaib-criticism/2059414001/
Path to Liberty: August 21, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Detroit Mayor Misleads Public About Facial Recognition as Debate Over Spy-Program Rages
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/08/13/detroit-mayor-misleads-public-about-facial-recognition-as-debate-over-spy-program-rages/
Facial-recognition technology flagged 26 California lawmakers as criminals. This bill to ban the tech is headed to the Senate
https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/13/tech/facial-recognition-body-cameras-bill-california-trnd/index.html
Is This The Guy?
https://theappeal.org/is-this-the-guy/
‘It's techno-racism’: Detroit is quietly using facial recognition to make arrests
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/16/its-techno-racism-detroit-is-quietly-using-facial-recognition-to-make-arrests
Detroit chief defends facial recognition technology after Tlaib criticism
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/20/detroit-chief-defends-facial-recognition-technology-after-tlaib-criticism/2059414001/
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