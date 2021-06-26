AMERICAN BILLIONAIRE JOHN MCAFEE MURDERED BY AMERICAN GOVERNMENT CONTRACTORS IN SPAIN

Sudden suicide of billionaire John Mcafee in Barcelona Spain highly suspicious. Possible OMEGA PROGRAMMING if it is even a suicide. Either way Billionaire John Mcafee murdered!Forced suicide by overpowering motivational impulses of trauma based mind control victim is a favorite assassination technique of American shadow governmentOMEGA PROGRAMMING is suicide Programming & innocent men women & children are being tortured & murdered each day for the purpose of training research & development in CIA DIA Artificial Super IntelligenceCIA DoD perpetrators are using a 'fabricated or falsified stream' to interfere with your memory & thought process. Once you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system's output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate 'subconscious responses' which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these 'impulse injections' to convince you that the fabricated responses are your ownIf you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts & behavior.CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL technologies are a weapons system designed to turn the mind control victim into a weapon who will inflict destruction on others or who will self destruct (suicide). This is how they create these shooters and/or forced suicide victimsAny set of brain waves can be remotely captured held & perpetually replayed in the CIA/DIA Mind Control Victims brain by REPETITIVE REINFORCEMENTRNM supercomputer remotely captures the Motivational Impulses of despair, depression, grief, rage, lust, remorse, etc. It then verifies those Emotional Responses by locking on to the Emotional State of the victim & then constantly provoking the victim into the same set of Responses (brain waves) until it can determine a coherent pattern of thought for all seven vectors of the victims Emotional StateRNM System uses physical & psychological trauma to map out/reverse-engineer the victims Human Soul (Will, Intellect and Emotion) to achieve direct behavioral control over the victimRNM System is using a Fabricated & Falsified bidirectional stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves microwaves targeting the cerebral cortex of the victimUsing Gang Stalking, Gas Lighting, Directed Energy Torture Attacks, Sleep Deprivation Torture, etc., RNM system forces the victim into a series of Emotional Responses each day as the victim tries to overcome the physical & psychological trauma trying to function & surviveRNM System then remotely captures all of those emotional (synaptic) responses from the victim & downloads each response back into its database at speed of light as energy travels at speed of light in order to build a cognitive model or copycat parallel-twin personality of the victims human soul will intellect emotion in order to achieve direct behavioral control over the victimA computer multiplexer ROUTES the signal containing a hidden carrier frequency within the stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves that are specifically tuned to the brainwave signature of the victim to one of three platforms meaning a tower satellite or mobile platform. The tower satellite or mobile platform then RELAYS the signal to to the digital receiver similar to how cell phone technology is deployedThe digital receiver is then tracked & pinpointed in real-time just like a cell phone except with CIA Mind Control the digital receiver is not a phoneIt is a human brain