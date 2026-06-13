Nations Begin Nationalizing Food

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A major shift is happening in how nations are responding to the breakdown of the "just-in-time" global economy with a rapid shift toward resource nationalization as major global players like Indonesia move to consolidate palm oil, coal, and metals under sovereign wealth funds and digital tokenization. India canceling major soybean contracts due to a 41% price surge in a single month, as copper prices forecast a move toward $14 a pound and diesel nears $10 a gallon in key regions of Africa.
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/