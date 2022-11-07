EUSTACE MULLINS and BILL COOPER on DAVID ICKE

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Besides plagiarizing the work of William Cooper and Alan Watt and other top researchers, David Icke uses a standard counterintelligence technique designed to ridicule those who are presenting factual, verifiable information. Mixing shape-shifting reptilians and parallel universes with FACTS is why Icke is heavily financed and promoted by his employer, British Intelligence, as per Eustace Mullins.
Source @Corona Conspiracy