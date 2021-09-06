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“Hospitals ARE The New Ovens” – Dr. Jane Ruby on The Stew Peters Show
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43166 views • September 06, 2021
As Stew Peters rightly describes, the "Money for Murder" scheme continues as Americans are loaded up with the expensive poisonous drug Remdesivir, forced onto ventilators, and killed.
Watch the whole show at: www.StewPeters.tv
Dr. Jane Ruby: http://drjaneruby.com/
Watch the whole show at: www.StewPeters.tv
Dr. Jane Ruby: http://drjaneruby.com/
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