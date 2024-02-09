Kevin O'Leary: The Truth About the Biden Admin's Spin on the Economy & Inflation

Megyn Kelly | Kevin O'Leary Breaks Down the Truth About the Biden Admin's Spin on the Economy and Inflation. Megyn Kelly is joined by "Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary, of "Shark Tank" and O'Leary Ventures, to discuss the failures of "Bidenomics," the current state of inflation, the alarming rise of males leaving the workforce, red flags when it comes to jobs in America, and more.

