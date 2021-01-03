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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich — Protecting small businesses & public from PCR test fraud & Crimes Against Humanity. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Ulf Bittner & Ulf Bejerstrand, 2021-01-03, same day MIRROR
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108 views • January 03, 2021
Mirror of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ux73sBRtr3M…, there published at 14:30 UTC on January 3rd, 2021. Title there: "Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Ulf Bittner & Ulf Bejerstrand, 2021-01-03".

German consumer protection trial lawyer in Germany and California Dr. Reiner Fuellmich conclude PCR test fraud has enabled Crimes Against Humanity. Here is discussed the court cases protecting small businesses and the general public in more than one country from this fraud.

The first 50 minutes of total duration 1 h 18 m 44 s is in English with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, then the reminder with only Ulf Bittner & Ulf Bejerstrand in Swedish.

Swedish description from the original:

"Vi måste nog inse att det finns fler än dom svenska språkrören för fred, frihet och framtid.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich är ju en av dom största aktörerna i denna nya folkrörelse, den som förenar oss alla i slutändan:
VÅR GEMENSAMMA FRAMTID!"
Keywords
crimes against humanitydr reiner fuellmichpcr test fraudcourt casesulf bittnerulf bejerstrandprotecting small businesses and public
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