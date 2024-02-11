Create New Account
A Brief HISTORY of HOW the SWARM Colluded to Deactivate YOU
Published 18 hours ago

Feb 11, 2024


Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD


This video educates YOU of HOW the Swarm colluded to deceive YOU into following THEM WE need LEADERS from US who learn such history & get the SYSTEMS education to ShatterTheSwarm.com TruthFreedomHealth.com delivers that solution Get Educated, Or Be Enslaved, -Dr.SHIVA Full video here:- vashiva.com/Dr-shiva-the-grand-deception/

