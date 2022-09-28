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https://gnews.org/post/p1qfl0032
09/24/2022 CCP is using civilian ships to increase its navy’s power and reach. The civilian boats execute jobs that would be impossible for the military, going beyond just augmenting the numerical quantity of ships