https://gnews.org/post/p1qfl0032
09/24/2022 CCP is using civilian ships to increase its navy’s power and reach. The civilian boats execute jobs that would be impossible for the military, going beyond just augmenting the numerical quantity of ships
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.