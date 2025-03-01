BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why the UN / WEF / Elite Parisits don't care about your GUNs.
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
342 views • 2 months ago

Final Days Report 403 covers how a Pastor recently was told the Parasite Elite are not worried about USA citizen's Guns.    We cover Nine Reasons why these Elite Satanist don't care about your guns.  This VCAST is a crazy review of Silent Weapons for Quite WARS capabilities and actions.     But, you have to ask why do they still do false flags?  Also, Noahide Laws are moving fast?       Ultimately, put your faith above...

John 16:33 - These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.

anti christare you savedgun grabber trumpmaga is the church of satanbehead younormalize beheadingend of days sjwellfire
