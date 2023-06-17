Antarctic Weapon, Synthetic Human embryos, Who calls for Simulation, MORE:

Crazy Hail on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg0WuqvY6ZE
https://olivetreeviews.org/
(WATCH) The Lord’s Prayer stumps contestants on Jeopardy
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/watch-the-lords-prayer-stumps-contestants-on-jeopardy/
NUCLEAR FALLOUT EXCLUSIVE: We tested 28 water filters in the lab for their ability to remove CESIUM
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-15-nuclear-fallout-lab-tested-water-filters-remove-cesium.html
Southern Baptists set to vote on banning women from pastoral roles
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/southern-baptists-set-to-vote-on-banning-women-from-pastoral-roles-following-numerous-churches-ousted-from-denomination-for-having-women-pastors/
Mile-long Pride flag stretches from Gulf of Mexico to Atlantic Ocean in Florida Keys
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/watch-mile-long-pride-flag-stretches-from-gulf-of-mexico-to-atlantic-ocean-in-florida-keys/
DAYS OF NOAH: Synthetic human embryos have just been created in a lab with NO egg or sperm
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/days-of-noah-synthetic-human-embryos-have-just-been-created-in-a-lab-with-no-egg-or-sperm/
Factory Orders Plunge 90% In China:
https://nworeport.me/factory-orders-plunge-90-in-china-global-supply-chain-runs-from-china/
WHO calls for “simulation” to prepare for next global pandemic
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-13-who-calls-for-simulation-prepare-next-pandemic.html
Whistleblower Claims Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes
https://rumble.com/v2u6eiu-whistleblower-claims-advanced-technology-in-antarctica-can-cause-earthquake.html
