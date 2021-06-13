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2021-06-13 The FLCCC’s Dr. Pierre Kory: The “U.S. Supply Deal with Merck is a “Colossal Waste of Taxpayer Money for a Drug We Don’t Need.”
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3868 views • June 14, 2021
***URGENT VIDEO STATEMENT on Twitter from Dr. @PierreKory
addressing the $1.2B U.S. supply agreement with Merck for a drug that does not yet exist and "that cannot surpass" #ivermectin for efficacy against COVID-19.

https://vimeo.com/562286662

In a public statement, Dr. Pierre Kory, Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC Alliance, said that the U.S. is "going to commit $1.2 billion of taxpayer money in order to enrich Merck for a drug that is not yet available, which has already been the source of a whistleblower complaint, and which has already failed in hospitalized patients. We already have a drug {ivermectin} which is low cost, safe, widely available which has been proven to work in many phases of disease—not only as outpatients but in all patients." Kory also said that Merck's actions on February 5, 2021 —when they issued a statement that there was no evidence to support the efficacy of ivermectin— and called into question the safety of "one of the safest drugs known in history" was a lie that is causing "an incalculable loss of life."
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covidivermectindr pierre koryflccc
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