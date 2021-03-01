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The COVID 19 Vaccine is a deadly drug and a money making scam and is not safe or effective.
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441 views • March 01, 2021
The truth is the vaccine does not do anything to protect you from any form of virus. The COVID 19 vaccine is a money making con for big pharma and their stock holders and in reality is dangerous and could be deadly. You can't trust anything that so called Dr. Fauci says, he is a fraud con man, employed by the genocidal maniac Bill Gates that controls the WHO and CDC and NIH by donating billions to all these agencies to promote his vaccination agenda for world depopulation and massive profits for personal gain and not the public good.
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