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Yugoslavian Woman Issues Warning To All Americans
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113 views • July 29, 2020
I ran across this video on Terrence K. Williams FB site which concerns what happened beginning in 1996 with the Brezinski plan of Balkanization, breaking Yugoslavia into several "ethnically pure" states. The US under Clinton Performed the "Bombing chores" in collaboration with Soros' Open Society group... This young lady has a warning for America that must be looked at closely and understood, if we are to stop anyone from going off half-cocked. ~JT
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