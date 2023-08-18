Create New Account
Will the 'Burn Back Better' WEF Satanists Be Torching Yellowknife as They Did to Fort McMurray in 2016?
As the city of Yellowknife and their 22,000 citizens in Canada's Northwest Territory have been told to evacuate the city in an unprecedented public order move, I only have one question to ask these nasty evil Globalists. Are you going to torch beautiful Yellowknife, NWT like you did to Alberta's Fort McMurray in May 2016?

Keywords
wildfiresfortmcmurrayyellowknife

