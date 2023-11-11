Russian Tula paratroopers' 82 mm Mortar Crews Launch Attacks on AFU troops.

Tula paratroopers' 82 mm mortar crews launch attacks on AFU troops
📍 Artyomovsk direction (Bakhmut)
Airborne mortar crews suppress firing positions and destroy strong points, destroy enemy hidden manpower at a range of up to 7 thousand meters.
Crews reduce the distance to the target as much as possible in order to get it guaranteed. The servicemen work on the front line, remaining elusive to the enemy.
