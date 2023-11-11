Create New Account
Russian Tula paratroopers' 82 mm Mortar Crews Launch Attacks on AFU troops.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

Tula paratroopers' 82 mm mortar crews launch attacks on AFU troops

📍 Artyomovsk direction (Bakhmut)

Airborne mortar crews suppress firing positions and destroy strong points, destroy enemy hidden manpower at a range of up to 7 thousand meters.

Crews reduce the distance to the target as much as possible in order to get it guaranteed. The servicemen work on the front line, remaining elusive to the enemy.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

