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Documentary - REVEALING UKRAINE - by OLIVER STONE, 2019
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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366 views • February 12, 2022
From BitChute at Revival Now.
Please watch and pass on. The following is simply outstanding.

Viewer discretion advised.
----------------
Revealing Ukraine
2019
Not Rated
1h 24m

"Revealing Ukraine" by Igor Lopatonok continues investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire". In addition, it analyzes the current political backstage and its dangerous potential for the world.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10498588/
See also;

Oliver Stone’s “Revealing Ukraine” documentary wins Grand Prix at Film Festival in Taormina

https://112.international/society/oliver-stones-revealing-ukraine-documentary-awarded-with-a-golden-tauro-in-taormina-41436.html

Oliver Stone’s Latest Piece of Pro-Putin Propaganda May Be His Most Shameless Move Yet.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/revealing-ukraine-oliver-stones-latest-piece-of-pro-putin-propaganda-may-be-his-most-shameless-move-yet?ref=scroll

Starring Oliver Stone as the interviewer and president Putin as one of the interviewees, this film delves into the invisible factors and global implications of the current conflict in Ukraine.

Revealing Ukraine. Oliver Stone guides us to the Ukrainian crisis

Why is there a civil war still raging on the East of Ukraine in Donbas even though it has been contained and de-escalated?

This documentary by Igor Lopatonok continues investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire". In addition, it analyzes the current political backstage and its dangerous potential for the world.
Keywords
russiagenocideukrainedonetskdonbass
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