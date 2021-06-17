THOMAS LEVY, MD, JD, THE MANY USES OF HYDROGEN PEROXIDE

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Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom
Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom
801 subscribers
The last time board certified cardiologist, Thomas Levy, MD, JD, was in the classroom, he shared the benefits of vitamin C. He also blew us away when he started speaking about hydrogen peroxide. Dr. Levy is back. This time he will teach us how many ways hydrogen peroxide can be used to benefit our body.
CLICK HERE FOR FREE DOWNLOAD: "Rapid Virus Recovery... No Need To Live in Fear!" https://rvr.medfoxpub.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE ON:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f
** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **
The last time board certified cardiologist, Thomas Levy, MD, JD, was in the classroom, he shared the benefits of vitamin C. He also blew us away when he started speaking about hydrogen peroxide. Dr. Levy is back. This time he will teach us how many ways hydrogen peroxide can be used to benefit our body.
CLICK HERE FOR FREE DOWNLOAD: "Rapid Virus Recovery... No Need To Live in Fear!" https://rvr.medfoxpub.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE ON:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f
** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **