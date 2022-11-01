Britain and America HAVE Attacked Russia 11/01/2022

Today Pastor Stan shares with us how the Russians found out that it was the U.K. that Bombed the Nord Stream Pipelines. One minute after the event, Prime Minister Liz Truss send a text message to Antony Blinken stating, “It’s Done”. We also take a look at how Satanists are “Un-Baptizing” people and giving their allegiance to Satan.



00:00 - Would God Destroy America?

06:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen

10:20 - UK Bombed the Pipelines

15:29 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

18:06 - First Drag Queen Pastor: “God is Nothing”

19:44 - Digital ID system for U.S. Citizens

21:42 - Iodate Pills

23:19 - Satanist “Un-Baptize” People (Videos Included)





