Britain and America HAVE Attacked Russia 11/01/2022

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Today Pastor Stan
shares with us how the Russians found out that it was the U.K. that Bombed the Nord
Stream Pipelines. One minute after the event, Prime Minister Liz Truss send a
text message to Antony Blinken stating, “It’s Done”. We also take a look at how
Satanists are “Un-Baptizing” people and giving their allegiance to Satan.
00:00 - Would God Destroy America?
06:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen
10:20 - UK Bombed the Pipelines
15:29 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
18:06 - First Drag Queen Pastor: “God is Nothing”
19:44 - Digital ID system for U.S. Citizens
21:42 - Iodate Pills
23:19 - Satanist “Un-Baptize” People (Videos Included)
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