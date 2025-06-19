Babylon is fallen: roman catholic health network performs sex change operations & abortions!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Worldnews17



A courageous roman catholic, Michael Lepanto of the Lepanto Institute, exposes his own babylonian roman catholic church’s hypocrisy and abominations by having the largest roman catholic health care system in the US supporting and performing sex change operations and abortions, which is murder.



The babylonian roman catholic church truly is Mystery Babylon the great, the mother of harlots and ABOMINATIONS of the earth in Revelation 17:5, King James Bible.



Mr. Lepanto, like all other 1.3 billion roman catholics, needs to COME OUT of Babylon as per God’s fourth and last angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5 before God will miserably destroy the babylonian roman catholic church with fire in Revelation 18:8-9.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington