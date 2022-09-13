The ONE Verse which KILLS Pretrib 09/13/2022

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Pastor Stan explains today why there won’t be a Pre-Tribulation. This is a hot topic, and many people have many different opinions. Pastor Stan shows clearly why there is a misinterpretation of the scriptures and gives clear guidance why there will not be a Pretrib.
00:00 – Introduction
04:51 - Pretrib E-Mail
09:26 - Revelation 14
12:15 - The Firstfruits
16:57 - Charts Explained
20:13 - Jesus Returns on Firstsfruits
22:00 - Know them by their Fruits
23:42 - World War brings in the Antichrist
27:29 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
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