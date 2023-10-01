Biomechanical Toy (1995, Arcade)

Biomechanical Toy is a platformer and run-and-gun developed by Spanish company Zeus Software and published by Spanish company Gaelco. It was only released in the arcades.
Scruffy, a thief, has broken out of prison and stolen a magic sceptre which keeps alive all the toys in Toyland. Relik, the guardian of the sceptre summons Inguz from the human world to get back the sceptre from Scruffy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.