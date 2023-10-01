Create New Account
Biomechanical Toy (1995, Arcade)
Biomechanical Toy is a platformer and run-and-gun developed by Spanish company Zeus Software and published by Spanish company Gaelco. It was only released in the arcades.

Scruffy, a thief, has broken out of prison and stolen a magic sceptre which keeps alive all the toys in Toyland. Relik, the guardian of the sceptre summons Inguz from the human world to get back the sceptre from Scruffy.

Keywords
platformershootemuprun-n-gunzeus softwaregaelco

