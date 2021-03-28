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Taylors and Company 1873, Alaskan & Gunfighte
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100 views • March 28, 2021
I stopped by the Taylors and Company booth while covering the 2021 Shooting Sports Showcase. I was able to check out an 1873 lever action, 1892 Alaskan takedown and Gunfighter Defender revolver.
00:00 Intro
00:49 1873 Lever Action
01:44 1892 Alaskan Takedown
02:38 Gunfighter Defender Revolver
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00:00 Intro
00:49 1873 Lever Action
01:44 1892 Alaskan Takedown
02:38 Gunfighter Defender Revolver
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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