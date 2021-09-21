© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G INFO Being Suppressed Across Google Platforms
Follow
3
Share
Report
233 views • September 21, 2021
First OFF! My 5G videos are being suppressed at Brighteon- When I get 200 views with Bitchute and 10 to 20 views at Brighteon; This tells my fucn brain that 5G is being suppressed at Brighteon; as it has ever since I opened an Account-
And absolutely NOTHING can convince me otherwise- And Trump is behind 5G & the Covid Money-Scamdemic- Trump is being supported at Brighteon and Trump is a SOB Swiss Jew Nazi- Freedom of Speech??? That obviously, does NOT apply to everyone-
And absolutely NOTHING can convince me otherwise- And Trump is behind 5G & the Covid Money-Scamdemic- Trump is being supported at Brighteon and Trump is a SOB Swiss Jew Nazi- Freedom of Speech??? That obviously, does NOT apply to everyone-
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.