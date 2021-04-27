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They Are Coming For Your Children Teacher Speaks Out
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311 views • April 27, 2021
They are coming for your children teacher speaks out about the tests and the damage it is causing to our children. Its time to wake up and do your own research and stop being fed one piece of information. The choice you make now will not be able to be changed so make sure that you are well informed before making any decisions. Want to support our channel share the videos its FREE! Download and rehshare them on your own channels. Or buy us a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/awakenedlight
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