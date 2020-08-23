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Interview on storm in Iowa
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58 views • August 23, 2020
I interviewed Meghan Riden who has been working tirelessly to assist in relief efforts in the city of Cedar Rapids after a massive wind storm destroyed 13 million acres of land; including trees, houses and crops.
If you are in Or near Iowa and want to volunteer with relief efforts you can check out the coalition’s Facebook group to find out how: https://www.facebook.com/groups/228754391809638/?ref=share
To donate to the families effected by this disaster you can Venmo Meghan: @Meghan-Riden
If you are in Or near Iowa and want to volunteer with relief efforts you can check out the coalition’s Facebook group to find out how: https://www.facebook.com/groups/228754391809638/?ref=share
To donate to the families effected by this disaster you can Venmo Meghan: @Meghan-Riden
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