Brian Gerrish, David Scott, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.
00:35 - Financial and Economic Chaos
08:21 - Some Lebanese Are Financially More Equal than Others
11:06 - Energy Problems In Germany
14:13 - Tulse Gabbard Accuses Democrats of Ruling for "the Elites"
17:36 - Rob Roos Exposes Pfizer's "Vaccine" Scam
36:14 - The Scottish Independent COVID-19 Inquiry
40:12 - Israel and Palestine Tensions and Death Toll Continues
42:50 - Were British Intelligence Involved In Kerch Bridge Attack?
57:20 - Israel's UK Columns Supporters
58:13 - Alice in Wonderland Investment Zones
59:23 - Remote Frailty Scoring
01:01:25 - UK Column Website Improvements
01:04:58 - Apparent Misinformation From Minister
01:12:19 - Vaccine Victim Seeks Answers from MHRA
01:15:12 - Questions for Derek Thomas MP
01:17:03 - Butterfly Network
Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-12th-october-2022
Clips: https://rumble.com/user/UKColumnExtracts
(https://linktr.ee/ukcolumnextracts)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.