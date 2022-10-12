Create New Account
UK Column News - 12th October 2022
Brian Gerrish, David Scott, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.


00:35 - Financial and Economic Chaos

08:21 - Some Lebanese Are Financially More Equal than Others

11:06 - Energy Problems In Germany

14:13 - Tulse Gabbard Accuses Democrats of Ruling for "the Elites"

17:36 - Rob Roos Exposes Pfizer's "Vaccine" Scam

36:14 - The Scottish Independent COVID-19 Inquiry

40:12 - Israel and Palestine Tensions and Death Toll Continues

42:50 - Were British Intelligence Involved In Kerch Bridge Attack?

57:20 - Israel's UK Columns Supporters

58:13 - Alice in Wonderland Investment Zones

59:23 - Remote Frailty Scoring

01:01:25 - UK Column Website Improvements

01:04:58 - Apparent Misinformation From Minister

01:12:19 - Vaccine Victim Seeks Answers from MHRA

01:15:12 - Questions for Derek Thomas MP

01:17:03 - Butterfly Network


Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-12th-october-2022

Clips: https://rumble.com/user/UKColumnExtracts

(https://linktr.ee/ukcolumnextracts)

