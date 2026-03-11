BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
LOSE THE WAR! The real destruction of Tel Aviv today amid strict censorship
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10193 followers
1144 views • Yesterday

Currently, assessment of the situation regarding the war in Israel is not possible due to censorship, but several powerful images on a sunny day between March 9-10, 2026, represent the level of destruction in central Tel Aviv after Iranian heavy missile attack began to take effect, at an unprecedented level! Iran and several media outlets report that 4 of the 6 early warning systems in the Middle East have been destroyed, reducing the early warning time from 30 minutes to less than a minute, effectively eliminating missile defenses. Iran has drastically reduced its missile attacks, but now does so with precision. While Trump claims that the war has been won, and they see bombs falling on Tehran, it is said that Israel has imposed a news blackout to prevent images like these from Tel Aviv from circulating around the world.

Sources including Al Jazeera confirmed that Iranian missiles struck areas around Tel Aviv, such as Petah Tikva and Ramat Gan causing damage, fires, and deaths. Later, Iranian missiles caused damage near IDF military buildings, but there was no mass destruction or casualties. Although Israeli advanced missile defense system intercepted many of the incoming threats, many missiles still managed to penetrate the defenses — including missiles that created large craters and completely destroyed buildings, causing concern throughout the region to a ceasefire was declared. Not many official recordings have come out of Israel over the past two days — just as Iran announced it would release larger warheads. They cannot let the world see that they are being destroyed, contrary to everything they have said publicly.

In Israel, authorities are reportedly removing CCTV cameras from streets and residential areas in several parts of Israel to prevent video recordings of the latest attacks and reports of casualties and damage from being sent back to Iran. Ultimately, a fierce propaganda war is underway. After 24 hours, a video is now circulating showing the impact of Iranian missiles in the Holon industrial area, located south of Tel Aviv, in the heart of the Gush Dan metropolitan area. The Holon Industrial Area is one of Israeli largest and most important economic centers, serving as a critical hub for various industries and commercial activities. However, the 28th wave of Iranian missile attacks on March 9, engulfed the location in smoke. Iranian Foreign Minister confirms on Monday that Washington and Tel Aviv's plan to wage war against the Persian nation has failed and that he sees “a certain chaos” in both their actions and statements, Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

