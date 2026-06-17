HORROR: People are now hearing voices sent from cell towers/satellites

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Credits to Puretrauma357 & Jesus is Lord (marmit)



Nothing surprises me anymore! People are now claiming that they are hearing voices sent through cell towers and / or satellites!



