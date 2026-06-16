How Signal Relief Redirects Pain Signals, an interview with Mike Hammond

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Signal Relief doesn’t add chemicals or electricity to the body. Instead, Mike Hammond explains how the technology may interact with the body's electromagnetic signals, helping reduce discomfort within minutes for many users. A fascinating conversation about pain, energy, and innovative thinking.
#SignalRelief #PainManagement #PainRelief #HealthInnovation #Biofield #WellnessTechnology #AlternativeHealth #ChronicPain
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:48End Screen