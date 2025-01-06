Michigan GOP Chair Candidate - Senator Jim Runestad

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Sen. Jim Runestad announces that he is running for MI GOP Chair. He talks to Eileen about his qualifications and that he is considered the most conservative and top fundraiser locally. His whole goal is to unify the party in Michigan and to create a good life for seniors, the children and grandchildren. To learn more about Jim's platform, go to https://www.runestadforchair.com/





