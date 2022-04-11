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My Principal - a WW STUDIOS Short Film
WW Studios
WW Studios
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66 views • April 11, 2022
An angry principal lays the law on a rebellious teenager.

Directed by Joshua Whitney
Boy played by Kadin Whitney
Principal played by Joshua Whitney

You can check out Kadin's channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTwQpVLvGas2yV1eUBKppZQ

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Like this short film? Check out the rest of them here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLV0llyxbu0ZgXk2IpGwdaWZeuTjaWMJmD

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Subscribe, like, and comment! Enjoy.

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Chapters:
0:00 The boy's homework is given
0:56 The legend!
1:11 Outro :)

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My Hardware:

Operating System: Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor (24 threads)
Memory: 32 GB
Graphics Card: NVIDIA Corporation GP108 [GeForce GT 1030]

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Links:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/WWStudios-official
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WW_Studios
Rumble: https://rumble.com/WWStudios/
FilmFreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/JoshuaWhitney
Discord: https://discord.gg/73SpurG4PJ
Freesound: https://freesound.org/people/Foleyhaven/
Unsplash: https://unsplash.com/@ww_studios
BlenderKit: https://www.blenderkit.com/asset-gallery?query=author_id:16317

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Gear used for this short film:
Sony Alpha 58
Tascam DR 40
Godox SL-60W

Edited in BLENDER 3.1.2 audio edited in AUDACITY 3.0.2.

SFX from Freesound.org and sfx.productioncrate.com
Keywords
videomoviefilmmoviescinematicdramafunny videoshort filmfull moviefree moviesww studioscinematic videobanana artcomedy blenderblender video editorrebellious teenagersony alpha 58dslr camerabest short films youtubefull cinematic moviecinematicsfree movies on youtube
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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