© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Trolls Lefties With Tomahawk Chop & Southwest Pilot Triggers AP Writer With 'Lets Go Brandon'
Follow
6
Share
Report
230 views • November 01, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Example of medical ghost writing - https://tnc.news/2021/10/28/media-didnt-disclose-doctors-2m-in-pfizer-funding-in-coverage-promoting-child-vaccination/
Democrats stage fake white supremacy cause that's how they roll - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62635
Preparing you for the steal in Virginia - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/go-anti-trump-fairfax-county-director-elections-tells-media-virginia-results-may-not-finished-friday/
Chuck Todd is shocked by skewed poll results - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chuck-todd-forced-to-reveal-latest-biden-polling-and-its-bad-really-bad/
Did facebook know what they're new name meant - https://www.timesofisrael.com/facebooks-new-meta-handle-means-dead-in-hebrew/
Trump trolls the leftists with the tomahawk chop - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/30/president-trump-triggers-woke-sports-crowd-doing-tomahawk-chop-with-melania-at-world-series-leftist-world-melting-downtdown/
Why does this idiot need 85 cars in his motorcade - https://nypost.com/2021/10/29/joe-biden-sees-rome-with-85-car-motorcade-before-climate-summit/?
Let the chaos begin, firehouses close in New York city - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/30/26-new-york-city-firehouses-closed-due-to-vaccine-mandate-short-staffing/?
How do they let a letter from inmate to go public - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1454151406588469248.html
Oops, Potatohead shit himself when he was with the pope - https://twitter.com/MrsT106/status/1454389989521907716
Judge rules if you're white or asian, it's not discriminating - https://nextshark.com/unc-race-student-admissions-judge/
What happened to white privilege, doesn't help getting you into college - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/34-percent-of-white-students-lied-about-their-race-on-college-applications/
NPR finds out about lets go brandon - https://www.npr.org/2021/10/30/1050782613/why-the-lets-go-brandon-chant-turned-meme-can-be-heard-on-the-floor-of-congress
Southwest airline pilot signs off with lets go brandon, triggers lefty AP writer - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/southwest-pilot-signs-off-intercom-with-lets-go-brandon/
Here is her triggered article - https://apnews.com/article/lets-go-brandon-what-does-it-mean-republicans-joe-biden-ab13db212067928455a3dba07756a160
Shouldn't there be some level of fitness in police - https://twitter.com/VictorRockyJon/status/1454482376072040452
Now this is multi-tasking - https://resistthemainstream.org/democratic-state-lawmaker-fined-for-disgraceful-behavior-during-surgery/?utm_source=telegram
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1454498190925852672
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Example of medical ghost writing - https://tnc.news/2021/10/28/media-didnt-disclose-doctors-2m-in-pfizer-funding-in-coverage-promoting-child-vaccination/
Democrats stage fake white supremacy cause that's how they roll - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62635
Preparing you for the steal in Virginia - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/go-anti-trump-fairfax-county-director-elections-tells-media-virginia-results-may-not-finished-friday/
Chuck Todd is shocked by skewed poll results - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chuck-todd-forced-to-reveal-latest-biden-polling-and-its-bad-really-bad/
Did facebook know what they're new name meant - https://www.timesofisrael.com/facebooks-new-meta-handle-means-dead-in-hebrew/
Trump trolls the leftists with the tomahawk chop - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/30/president-trump-triggers-woke-sports-crowd-doing-tomahawk-chop-with-melania-at-world-series-leftist-world-melting-downtdown/
Why does this idiot need 85 cars in his motorcade - https://nypost.com/2021/10/29/joe-biden-sees-rome-with-85-car-motorcade-before-climate-summit/?
Let the chaos begin, firehouses close in New York city - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/30/26-new-york-city-firehouses-closed-due-to-vaccine-mandate-short-staffing/?
How do they let a letter from inmate to go public - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1454151406588469248.html
Oops, Potatohead shit himself when he was with the pope - https://twitter.com/MrsT106/status/1454389989521907716
Judge rules if you're white or asian, it's not discriminating - https://nextshark.com/unc-race-student-admissions-judge/
What happened to white privilege, doesn't help getting you into college - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/34-percent-of-white-students-lied-about-their-race-on-college-applications/
NPR finds out about lets go brandon - https://www.npr.org/2021/10/30/1050782613/why-the-lets-go-brandon-chant-turned-meme-can-be-heard-on-the-floor-of-congress
Southwest airline pilot signs off with lets go brandon, triggers lefty AP writer - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/southwest-pilot-signs-off-intercom-with-lets-go-brandon/
Here is her triggered article - https://apnews.com/article/lets-go-brandon-what-does-it-mean-republicans-joe-biden-ab13db212067928455a3dba07756a160
Shouldn't there be some level of fitness in police - https://twitter.com/VictorRockyJon/status/1454482376072040452
Now this is multi-tasking - https://resistthemainstream.org/democratic-state-lawmaker-fined-for-disgraceful-behavior-during-surgery/?utm_source=telegram
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1454498190925852672
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.