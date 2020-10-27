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Bill Comerford: Mayor Caldwell will not open bars for the remainder of his term
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14 views • October 27, 2020
An interview with Bill Comerford near Honolulu Hale on October 24, 2020. Bill Comerford discusses taxation without representation, oppression and blatant discrimination on behalf of Mayor Caldwell since the plandemic of 2020.
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