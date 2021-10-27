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Dr. Ron Paul | Out of Control Economy with Suppressed Gold Prices, Empty Shelves
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181 views • October 27, 2021
Stansberry Research

It’s a fallacy to keep gold prices low to show the economy is doing alright, says Dr. Ron Paul, former U.S. Congressman and Host of The Ron Paul Liberty Report.

He surveys the U.S. economic landscape and asserts that, "the depreciation of money [U.S. dollars] is ongoing, and it's not going to stop."

Dr. Paul tells our Daniela Cambone that transitory price inflation is playing havoc with the economy, where some Americans are feeling the effects of this much more than others. "The transfer of wealth from one group to another we are witnessing," stems from the Federal Reserve, where he says it's time to, "get rid of the Fed."

Dr. Paul encourages the flourishment within the crypto and gold communities concluding that, "liberty is the most valuable asset that we can strive for."

#bitcoin #ronpaul #gold

If you have any exposure to stocks, watch this message now! https://www.mattprediction.com/
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freedomgoldcryptoronpauldebtinflationdigital currencycivil libertiesdr ron paulempty shelvesstansberry research
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