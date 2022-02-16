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Sandy Hook families reach $73M settlement with Remington over school massacre
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85 views • February 16, 2022
Sandy Hook families reach $73M settlement with Remington over school massacre | New York Post

Families of Sandy Hook victims reached a $73 million settlement Tuesday in their lawsuit against Remington Arms, manufacturer of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle used to kill 20 kids and 6 staff members in the 2012 massacre.

The nine families brought a class-action suit in 2014 against Remington Arms, which made the weapon used in the mass shooting claiming the gun-maker sought to sell the military-grade weapon to the mentally ill.

Remington had offered the families a $33 million settlement in July 2021, about $3.7 million per family, less than half of what will be ultimately doled out.

“Today is not about honoring our son Benjamin. Today is about how and why Ben died,” Francine Wheeler, mother to 6-year-old Ben who was killed in the massacre, said. “It is about what is right and what is wrong. Our legal system has given us some justice today, but David and I will never have true justice. True justice would be our fifteen-year-old healthy and here with us.”

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