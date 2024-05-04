Cloud Seeding is booming... We do it since the 1940's”, according Ginzer Zee, chef meteorology ABC News.
So suddenly it's mainstream?
They are doing it for ages and it's perfectly safe?
Safe and effective? Where did we hear that before...
And what about the 'crazy conspiracy thinkers'?
