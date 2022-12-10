6.5 Grendel vs 5.56 vs 223: What's Best For Your AR-15?

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

When it comes to the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, there is no denying that the 223 Remington and 5.56x45mm NATO are the kings of the centerfire cartridges. As it is the standard issue ammo for the U.S. military and an incredibly potent varmint round, the 5.56/223 Rem is by far the most popular centerfire rifle cartridge in North America.

Even though the 223 and 5.56 are both battle-proven rounds, some shooters wanted more out of their AR-15. They wanted more power and range without having to upgrade to the heavier and more expensive AR-10 platform.

Adapting new cartridges to the AR-15 platform is nothing new, as the 6.8 Remington SPC, 300 AAC Blackout, 224 Valkyrie, and 50 Beowulf have all seen moderate acceptance in the AR shooting community.

Enter the 6.5 Grendel cartridge, which gave shooters the range and stopping power they wanted in their lightweight modern sporting rifles.

But is it worth it to upgrade your AR-15 or buy a new one in 6.5 Grendel or should you stick with the tried-and-true 223/5.56 NATO?

Chris and Dave tackle this age-old question in this episode of Ammunition Guides with Ammo.com.

